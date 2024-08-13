The Amicable Settlement Centre of Dubai Courts has settled 1,239 disputes by agreement and reconciliation, with a value exceeding AED 20.2 billion, with the amicable settlement rate reaching 80% of the total number of disputes recorded by the centre during the first half of this year.

Judge Khalid Al Hosani, Head of the Courts of First Instance at Dubai Courts, said that the Centre for the Friendly Settlement of Disputes in the Emirate of Dubai has achieved a new accomplishment, as it succeeded in resolving disputes through reconciliation with a total value of AED 20 billion, 245 million, 417 thousand and 365. This accomplishment demonstrates the emirate’s remarkable progress in adopting alternative litigation methods as an effective means of resolving commercial disputes, which contributes to enhancing the business environment in Dubai, and is an important step towards attracting more investments and major projects.

The transition to alternative settlement and litigation solutions is essential for building trust between disputing parties, which enhances economic stability and supports an ideal business environment for growth and prosperity. This progress reflects the Emirate of Dubai’s ambitious vision to be among the best cities in the world in the field of resolving commercial disputes, in line with the emirate’s economic growth strategy, which focuses on attracting and sustaining foreign investments.

Al Hosani stressed that this success reinforces Dubai’s commitment to providing high-level legal services that meet the needs of the business community and contribute to creating an attractive and competitive investment climate on a global level. He added that enhancing the use of alternative litigation methods comes within a broader vision to develop the legal infrastructure in Dubai, ensuring greater efficiency and transparency in legal procedures, and supporting the achievement of sustainable development and integrated economic growth in the emirate.

For his part, Ibrahim Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Notary Public, Settlement and Enforcement Sector, stated that the achievement made by the Amicable Settlement Centre for Disputes is the result of the continuous efforts made by Dubai to enhance a legal environment that keeps pace with global aspirations.

Al Hosani said that the centre always seeks to improve its mechanisms and adopt the best international practices to ensure quick and effective solutions to disputes, and is working hard to make Dubai Courts a model to be emulated in the field of amicable settlement, through a flexible and effective legal environment that contributes to attracting investments and providing the stability necessary for business growth.

He stressed that there is a keenness to provide settlement services in innovative and integrated ways, which contributes to achieving sustainable development and enhances Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for investors worldwide.

In this regard, Director of the Center for the Friendly Settlement of Disputes, Issa bin Tamim, said that the total number of disputes settled by the expertise amounted to 380 disputes, and reports were submitted regarding them, noting that the center achieved an average settlement period of only 13 days, while the average period for completing electronic requests amounted to two hours, which indicates the high efficiency in processing requests, and reflects the vital role of the center in resolving disputes in a way that enhances financial and economic stability.

He added that these results reflect the continuous efforts of the center’s work team to provide amicable and quick solutions to disputes, and the belief that amicable settlement is the best way to enhance community and economic relations, and achieve justice in innovative and effective ways.

These achievements reflect the vision of Dubai Courts to provide distinguished judicial services and enhance confidence in the judicial system. The Amicable Settlement Centre is a pioneering model for resolving disputes in innovative and effective ways that contribute to enhancing stability and cooperation between the various parties.