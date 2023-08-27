Tucano criticized Lula for saying that Brazil owes the former president an apology; TRF-1 maintained filing of action against PT

the federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) criticized the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for saying that Brazil owes an apology to former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) for the impeachment process filed against her.

Lula said on Friday (25.Aug) that the decision of the TRF (Tribunal Regional Federal) of the 1st Region to maintain the filing of an administrative improbity action that was the basis of Dilma’s impeachment process in 2016 is proof that there was “coup”.

“President Lula should be satisfied with the opportunity that life has given him to change the future. Because history, not even he, with all the power he thinks he has, will be able to change”said Aécio to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

The toucan also stated that Dilma was impeached “for the pedals you gave” and by “having led Brazil to an incredible 3 consecutive years of recession”.