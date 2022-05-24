For the toucan, Doria’s withdrawal “forces” the party to reopen the discussion on how it will face the next elections.

the federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) defended this Monday (May 23, 2022) that his party has its own candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. According to him, the resignation of the former governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) will force the acronym to “reopen discussion” About the subject.

“The decision of former governor João Doria to withdraw from the presidential race forces the PSDB to reopen the discussion on how we are going to face the next elections. I continue to defend, as I have always done, that we have our own candidacy”said in a note. Here’s the intact (40 KB).

This morning, Doria announced that she was leaving the dispute through the Presidency “with a wounded heart, but with a light soul”. The ex-governor of São Paulo won, last year, the Tucana primaries to be the party’s candidate in the October elections. But he had his candidacy undermined internally.

For Aécio, with Doria’s decision, the toucan party “is able to analyze other names of our party that can lead not only the PSDB, but also important sectors of the democratic center, in this serious moment of national life”.

The deputy regretted the postponement of the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSDB, which would be held on Tuesday (May 24). The meeting was rescheduled for June 2. The expectation is that the party declares support for the senator and pre-candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) or announce a new name for the plateau race.

“I regret that the national executive meeting has been postponed. I hope that we can meet as soon as possible to discuss in a clear and democratic way the paths for our future. The PSDB never had an owner and it will not be now, in this serious moment of national life, that it will have “said Aetius.

Finally, the congressman stated that it is time for the PSDB to rebuild “unity around the only path that will allow the party to continue to fulfill its trajectory in defense of Brazil, that is, with its own candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic”.

The PSDB is studying with the MDB and Cidadania the launch of a single candidacy of the so-called 3rd way to run for the presidency. Last Thursday (May 19), the subtitles said that “coming soon” will announce the name that will contest the elections.