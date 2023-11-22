Deputy says that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, is the big name of the PSDB for the 2026 presidential election

The federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) said he considered that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), should be chosen by the party to contest the 2026 presidential election. According to the congressman, the party needs to strengthen its role as opposition to the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“We hope that the PSDB will take new and vigorous steps towards strengthening its role in opposing the Lula government, the State’s unbridled spending, its lack of aptitude for public management, the unjustifiable ideological alignments in foreign policy, among other issues.”, he told the newspaper The State of S. Paulo in an interview published this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023).

Milk is president from the PSDB. According to Aécio Neves, his leadership is “uncontested”. The congressman said that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul is the “big picture” and the “big bet” from the party for 2026.

The deputy said he agreed with Leite’s position of, for now, focusing on the state government instead of starting to think about the next presidential elections. “The results of your good management, which we believe will be repeated, will be your passport to participate with chances in the next elections”, stated Aécio.

Read more: