Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/04/2024 – 21:31

Federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) blamed the former governor of São Paulo João Doria for the disaffiliation of all party councilors in the capital of São Paulo. The stampede, caused by the party window that ends this Friday, the 5th, is due to the crisis caused by the Tucana leadership's refusal to support the re-election of the city's current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), in the 2024 municipal elections.

“In 2022, (the party was hit) by a tsunami called João Doria, which shattered the party in the search for an egocentric project and which, in the end, prevented us from having a candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic”, said Aécio in an interview with CNN Brasil, adding that this was the biggest “mistake” by the Tucana leadership. Estadão contacted João Doria, but he did not want to comment on the deputy's statement.

In March 2022, João Doria withdrew from running for President for the party in that year's elections. In October, after 22 years with the party, he announced his disaffiliation from the PSDB. Doria was contacted by Estadão, but has not yet responded.

The departure of the eight councilors from the party, which is now left without representatives in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp), “was already more than announced”, according to the deputy. “These councilors were elected by the PSDB, but they chose (…) for the comfort of their re-election with the public machine”, he stated.

For Aécio, the disbandment demonstrates that the members do not aim at “the project that the PSDB wants to embody, which is a center project that escapes these two poles that have been doing so much harm to Brazilian politics”, referring to the polarization between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The toucan also stated that the PSDB is not weakened and that “perhaps it is undergoing liposuction to return slimmer and stronger to fulfill its role” of being a center leader in politics. “This will not be due to the number of councilors, mayors or governors, but rather to the ability that we have to speak to the country again”, he said.