Mumbai: The investigation started on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspicious death has now come to a stand on the drugs connection of Bollywood. Meanwhile, Vikas Singh, advocate for Sushant’s family has expressed displeasure over the speed of CBI investigation. Advocate Vikas Singh claimed that the doctor of AIIMS had told him long ago that Sushant’s photographs point out that it is not a suicide but a strangulation.

The lawyer tweeted that he is getting frustrated by the CBI’s delay in taking a decision in this case. Singh wrote in the tweet, ‘I am frustrated by the CBI’s delay in deciding to convert the abetment to suicide in the case of the murder of SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput).’ He said, ‘The doctor who was part of the AIIMS team told me long ago that the pictures I sent to him indicated 200 percent that it was death due to strangulation, not suicide.’

Explain that the body of emerging superstar Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on 14 June. The Mumbai Police could not even file an FIR in this case. After this Sushant’s father lodged an FIR in Bihar. After this, Bihar Police had reached Mumbai to investigate the matter. But they were not allowed to investigate. The case reached the Supreme Court where the court questioned the action of the Mumbai Police. Following the recommendation of the Bihar government, the case was referred to the CBI. Since then, the CBI is investigating this case.