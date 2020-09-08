Riya Chakraborty, who was involved in the drugs case in Sushant case, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days till 22 September. His bail plea was also rejected by the court late on Tuesday evening. Riya was arrested by Narcotics Bureau on Tuesday evening, after which she was presented before the court through video conferencing. All the arguments of Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde were rejected by the court and Riya was not given bail. Now the question is what options does Riya’s lawyer have next.

Now what will Riya’s lawyers do next

After Riya’s bail application is rejected, now Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde can appeal in the sessions court on Wednesday. If there is no bail even then there can be an appeal in the High Court and then the Supreme Court. It is said that Satish Manshinde will go directly to the sessions court at 10 am on Wednesday, September 9 and try to get bail.

Why Riya did not get bail

In the case of Riya, the biggest screw was implicated in Section 27 (A). This section carries a jail term of 10 years. This stream has been imposed against Riya. In 27 (A), there is a case of money transaction in illegal drug trafficking. It has a punishment of 10 years for punishing the offenders. Now the section which provides for punishment of 10 years or more, in such cases the court usually does not give bail.

Judgment of judicial custody came first

The court ruled on Rhea’s judicial custody earlier on Tuesday as part of the judicial process. In this, Riya was ordered to be sent to judicial custody for 14 days. While the bail plea filed by Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde was subsequently heard. After a lot of arguments, the court rejected the bail plea, giving a big blow to Riya. The NCB opposed Riya’s bail before the court.