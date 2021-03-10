What can male uses of online pornography teach us? How are masculinities built? Florian Vörös, already author of Pornographic cultures. Anthology of Porn Studies, surveyed around 30 men to shed light on gender stereotypes. The sociologist questions the supposed essence of “The dominant white man”, its supposedly virile nature, its claimed normality, as well as the many variations of sexual orientations. Autoeroticism is above all, according to him, a social construction to be deconstructed in order to better understand the springs of class male domination over supposed female partners. “Available”. And the author to appeal to “Need for education in sexuality and its media representations. We all need it ”. This “Re-education of desire” would allow “Spectators to take their responsibilities and to open up to other ways of wanting”. NM