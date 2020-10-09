Highlights: Advisory issued by Union Ministry of Home Affairs to States and Union Territories

Asked to ensure action in case of crimes against women

The rules and regulations should be enumerated, the police should follow the guidelines in case of crime

Suggestion of strict action against policemen on negligence

new Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory on rising crimes against women in the country. In the last few days, especially in the Hathras incident, the Ministry has asked to remove the gaps in the way police were negligent at the initial level. Victims often have to bite around the police station. The MHA has clearly stated not to be reluctant to register an FIR. In its advisory, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that filing of FIR is mandatory. The Ministry while enumerating the provisions of IPC and CRPC said that the States / UTs should ensure their compliance. The Ministry of Home Affairs warned that strict action should be taken against the officials who were negligent.

What is in MHA Advisory:



It is mandatory to file an FIR in the event of a cognizable offense. There is also a provision of ‘zero FIR’ in the law (if the crime is outside the limits of the police station).

Under Section 166 A (c) of the IPC, there is a provision for punishment to the officer for not filing an FIR.

Section 173 of the CrPC provides for the investigation of cases related to rape in two months. MHA has created an online portal for monitoring cases.

As per section 164-A of the CrPC, a registered medical practitioner will conduct a medical examination with the consent of the victim within 24 hours of the rape / sexual abuse case being reported.

According to Section 32 (1) of the Indian Evidence Act, the statement of the deceased person will be an important fact in the investigation.

The Forensink Science Services Directorate has made guidelines for collecting, storing forensic evidence in cases of sexual abuse. Follow them.

If the police do not follow these provisions then justice will not be done. If negligence comes to the fore, strict action should be taken against such officers.

Why had to issue advisory?

In cases of crimes against women, police sensitization has often come to the fore. Complaints of inadvertence in filing FIRs are plentiful. Apart from this, complaints of not being on medical time, intentionally weakening the case, postponing the case are also common. Police often do not follow the necessary forensic procedure in cases of rape. This destroys important evidence and weakens the case. The way the Ministry of Home Affairs has emphasized the investigation process in its advisory, it is clear that it is not satisfied with the functioning of the police.