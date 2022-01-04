videoSchool closures due to the corona pandemic should no longer be an option. An independent committee chaired by Kim Putters advises the Minister of Education on this.



Putters, boss of the Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP) and repeatedly chosen as the most influential person, says: “The Netherlands is again faced with new restrictions and a partial lockdown. Closing schools and educational institutions was and is regularly on the table again for consideration.”

We have to get rid of that, thinks it Platform Perspective Youth of which he is chairman. According to the committee, if the virus is reviving, the most important question in decision-making should be: what is needed to ensure that education for pupils and students is carried out in a safe and responsible manner?

“That is a fundamentally different question than considering the option of closing schools in the context of keeping the virus under control.” According to Putters, it is ‘of the utmost importance’ for our present and future generations and our society to reverse this reasoning. “This will prevent a further increase in inequality of opportunity due to a pandemic.”

Structural approach

In order to keep schools and educational institutions open, a structural approach to the teacher shortage and a safe and well-ventilated learning and working environment for children, young people and teachers is essential, the committee says. Then the bag with money for education to eliminate corona backlogs can also be used optimally.

The cabinet has released a total of 8.5 billion euros for this so-called National Education Program (NPO). It Platform Perspective Youth is also now of the opinion that the stated goals of the NPO are probably too ambitious to be achieved in two and a half years, when it comes to catching up with regard to learning disadvantages and tackling social and socio-emotional problems.

Putters: ,,This requires long-term efforts and therefore a longer period. This does not alter the fact that the parties involved should start working with the NPO as quickly as possible.”

