Not just on state levelThe municipality of Amsterdam is also considering a more transparent, simple and better distribution of the culture subsidy.

To this end, the Amsterdam Art Council, an independent municipal advisory body, no longer wants to work with a so-called ‘Amsterdam basic infrastructure’ (Amsterdam BIS) for cultural institutions in the next subsidy period (2025-2028), a culture subsidy system introduced in 2017 following a national example.

According to the Council, this system now leads to an undesirable dichotomy between the 36 institutions that fall directly under the municipality and the rest, which must apply for a subsidy through the Amsterdam Fund for the Arts (AFK). “In a city where so many different institutions work together to provide an offer that serves all residents, that ‘cut’ is forced and harmful,” says the Arts Council.

Exceptions

In the advice published on Tuesday, however, something of a dichotomy remains. The arts council advises that all individual grants be awarded by the AFK, but makes an exception for seven large institutions. The Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, the Amsterdam Museum, Het Nationale Ballet (National Opera & Ballet), International Theater Amsterdam (ITA) and Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra should, the Council argues, continue to fall directly under the municipality “because of the extensive national and international reach” , in combination with “the size of the organization and the strong municipal and national support.”

The council also recommends that the subsidy flow for Theater de Meervaart and the Bijlmer Parktheater fall under the responsibility of the municipality, due to planned investments in both buildings. “Amsterdam Southeast is the size of a city like Nijmegen; it is a shame how long that district has nevertheless been treated as a stepchild and that is why there should not be any non-commitment in the coming period with regard to the investments that need to be made there,” said art council chairman Felix Rottenberg on Tuesday. The parole.

The Arts Council is also asking the municipal council to increase the budget for art and culture, due to rising real estate and energy prices and the costs of ‘fair pay’, guidelines for fair payment in the cultural sector.