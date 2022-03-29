On another occasion we deal with the advisers and the flatterers, in which context we affirm that, for the former to function as such, they must be authentically prepared, experienced, cultured, autonomous, genuinely honest people with a deep common sense. But not conceited or arrogant ranch like some politicians with power with certain studies that actually show ignorance apart from arrogance.

Those being advised, for their part, in order for them to be truly successful as rulers or high-ranking officials, should not only be interested in having their ears “sweetened” as happens very often. On the contrary, they must carefully consider what the true advisers explain to them with reason and argument, with the aim of suffering the least possible damage after making a decision. For which, the advisers, in addition to having the above characteristics, must perfectly master the internal and external context of the corresponding matter and function authentically as such and not as flatterers.

A little over five hundred years ago, Nicolás Machiavelli wrote about the latter in his famous classic work called The Prince, whose chapter XXIII states: “How to Flee from Flatterers”. In it, despite being little more than five centuries old, practically all his reflections are valid, since the aforementioned human nature continues to be the same for thousands of years, despite the fact that today we find ourselves in the so-called Fourth Revolution Industrial.

In the aforementioned chapter, Machiavelli begins with a kind of preamble that says: “I do not want to overlook an important matter, and it is the fault that princes easily fall into if they are not very prudent or do not know how to choose well” their subordinates. , to later refer to the flatterers; which abound in all parts of the world, in Mexico and, of course, here in Sinaloa we also observe them today.

The foregoing is useful to keep in mind in the public sector, so that the rulers do not incur in self-deception to govern a “principality”, be it a municipality, state or nation, taking into account that this kind of people -the sycophants- they abound everywhere and, “because men are pleased with their own works” –said Machiavelli–; in such a way that they deceive themselves; and they do not manage to defend themselves from that calamity, and when they want to do so, “they expose themselves to the danger of becoming despicable”, like some out there, the reference author tells us, just as it happens at this moment, since the rulers they prefer flatterers or “friends”, relatives or acquaintances to form their “team” of work or thieves, instead of selecting people with their own criteria, knowledge and deep domain of things, and of the entire surrounding context the public. Above all, have a lot of mental acuity and the aforementioned common sense. Those are the real advisers, not the sycophants who usually have an ax to grind. And for this reason they do not advise in an authentic way, but they sink their advisee and dig their political grave just to take care of their transitory and circumstantial position. If not, on time.

Which ones would you prefer, dear reader, if you were a ruler, the advisers or the flatterers? when we know that the latter constitute a calamity, because they recommend things that lacerate and hurt the people with certain decisions or expressions without considering other less aggressive, reactive or unpopular technical options and, even, with expressions of an unconstitutional nature, although they pride themselves on being “jurists”, but in reality they are proud rural people with public office.

#Advisors #flatterers