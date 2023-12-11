Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, during video testimony at a hearing in which the court rejected his appeal against a 19-year prison sentence | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Advisors to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Monday (11) that his whereabouts in the country's prison system are unknown, after he was removed from the penal colony 235 km from Moscow where he had been held since last year.

Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, reported on X that employees at the IK-6 colony in Melekhovo told Navalny's lawyers that he was no longer there. “They refuse to say where they took him,” she said.

According to the spokeswoman, Navalny was due to give evidence to a Russian court via video call this Monday.

In August, Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of creating an “extremist” group, financing extremist activities and other crimes. He was already serving an 11 and a half year sentence for fraud and other charges.

Last week, Navalny asked from prison for voters to vote for any candidate in the March 2024 election, except for the current Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who will run for another term. The following day, the opposition leader's website was blocked, his team reported.

Leonid Volkov, another advisor to the opponent, wrote in X that Navalny's disappearance was “0% coincidence and 100% direct manual political control by the Kremlin”.

“It's no secret for Putin who his main opponent is in these 'elections'. And he wants to make sure that Navalny’s voice is not heard,” Volkov said. The Kremlin did not comment on the matter.