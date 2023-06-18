Felipe Silveira accuses a stadium security guard in Spain of pointing a banana in his direction when crossing the turnstile

The friend and adviser of the player Vinicius Jr, Felipe Silveira, 27, said he was a victim of racism this Saturday afternoon (June 17, 2023) just before the Brazilian team’s friendly against Guinea, in the afternoon. Silveira claimed that, after going through the turnstile at the entrance to the Cornellà-El Prat stadium, in Barcelona, ​​Spain, he was approached by a security guard who held out a banana and told him to raise his hands. The confusion was recorded by reporter Eric Faria, from TV Globo, who witnessed the discussion. The Brazilian team started the match with a black shirt, part of the campaign “With racism there is no game”, in response to the racist attacks that Vini Jr. has suffered in Spain.