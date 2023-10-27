This comes at a time when violent clashes are taking place with the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, in two locations inside the Gaza Strip, after Israel confirmed the expansion of its operations in the besieged Palestinian Strip..

The Israeli army spokesman had said Daniel Hagari Ground forces are expanding their operations tonight, while calling on Gaza City residents to move south.

He added: “We are ready on all fronts to preserve Israel’s security. We are committed to a national mission, which is to restore Hostages“.

He continued: “In recent hours, we have intensified the raids in Gaza. The Air Force is launching a large-scale attack on underground targets and terrorist infrastructure, in a very noticeable manner.