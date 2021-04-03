If Russia tries to attack Ukraine, Kiev will “shed so much blood that they will not like it.” On April 2, this statement was made on the YouTube channel Ukrlife.tv by a representative in the Trilateral Contact Group for Donbass, a freelance adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine on strategic communications in the field of national security and defense, Oleksiy Arestovich.

“All these plans for a Russian war against us and something, rests on only one thing, that they will shed so much blood that they will not like it. We will work in full, by all means that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have, ”he said, calling this the clear position of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Arestovich also said that the NATO exercise Defender Europe 2021, which is scheduled for May-June 2020, is necessary to practice the war with Russia.

On April 2, US President Joe Biden, during a telephone conversation, assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would continue to support Kiev “in the face of Russian aggression in Donbass and Crimea.”

The heads of the military departments of Ukraine and the United States, Andrey Taran and Lloyd Austin, held telephone talks on April 1. After them, in a statement by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, it was reported that “in the event of an escalation of Russian aggression, the United States will not leave Ukraine alone and will not allow the implementation of aggressive aspirations” in relation to it.

As a result of the negotiations, Austin also issued a statement stating that the United States has allocated more than $ 2 billion to Ukraine since 2014 as part of providing security assistance. The American side also announced that it is going to further build up the potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the same day, NATO accused Russia of escalating the conflict in Donbass. The spokesman for the alliance said that NATO sees the reason for the failure of attempts to de-escalate tensions within the framework of the agreement reached in the destabilizing actions of Russia.

According to Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, Ukraine should not rely on the United States in the event of a conflict with the Russian Federation, since direct US military intervention on the side of Kiev would be “complete madness.”

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities place responsibility for the situation in the country on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Kiev to resolve it as soon as possible.