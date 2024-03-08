Advisor to the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia Shcherbakov had an accident on Ryazansky Avenue

Advisor to the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexey Shcherbakov was involved in a traffic accident. The incident occurred on March 7 in Moscow on Ryazansky Avenue, reports RBC with reference to the department's press service.

It is clarified that at the time of the accident Shcherbakov was in a company car in the passenger seat. After the accident, he waited for the traffic police officers. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no one was injured in the accident.

The incident involving Shcherbakov became known on the evening of March 7. As reported Telegram– Mash channel, the adviser to the Minister of Emergency Situations was in the interior of a Toyota Camry official car at the time of the accident.

It was alleged that a departmental car collided with a BMW X5 at the intersection of Ryazansky Prospekt and Academician Scriabin Street. After the accident, Shcherbakov was able to continue the trip with the help of rescue service personnel, who soon arrived at the scene.