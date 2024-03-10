The Russian military destroyed another American Abrams tank in the special operation zone. Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky stated this on March 10.

“Russian troops destroyed another American Abrams tank near the village of Berdychi near Avdeevka,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Kimakovsky, the equipment was hit with an anti-tank grenade launcher. He clarified that the Abrams crew was also destroyed.

Earlier, on March 6, National Interest magazine columnist Peter Suchu said that the massive losses of American M1 Abrams tanks supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the non-exclusivity of this military equipment. According to him, Ukraine lost three main battle tanks in just a few days, and the reason for this was the lack of practical experience of the Ukrainian military in handling American equipment.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Defense reported that the crew of the Russian T-72B3 tank destroyed another US-made Abrams combat vehicle in the Avdiivka direction with the first shot. It became the fourth tank destroyed by the Russian army in the Northern Military District zone.

On March 3, a representative of the manufacturer of the Upir drone told Izvestia that the Russian military had destroyed another American Abrams tank in the Avdeevka direction.

Earlier, on February 26, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin reported that Russian forces destroyed the first Abrams tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He emphasized that any new equipment supplied by the West to the Kyiv regime is vulnerable. The next day, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed information about the destruction of the American Abrams by the Russian army.

The West has strengthened its support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in Western countries there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.