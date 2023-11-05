A video with an alleged hacker hacking into the broadcast of the Crimea 24 TV channel spread across social networks, but they turned out to be fakes. This statement was made by the adviser to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov in his Telegram channel on Sunday, November 5th.

“Fake Ukrainian stories have appeared about the alleged hacking of the broadcast of the Crimea 24 TV channel. This is another vile lie and fake, concocted in the depths of TsIPSO (Center for Information and Psychological Operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. – Ed.),” he wrote.

Izvestia contacted the channel’s employees to obtain additional information.

“We have a different logo size. Each TV channel has its own percentage on the screen. In our corner “24” it says “HD”. This is not in the videos that appeared,” the channel’s employees explained.

Kryuchkov also reported the same information in his Telegram. He also added that the letters “HD” appeared next to the channel’s logo only about a week ago.

Before this, on October 27, Kryuchkov also reported on massive external cyber attacks on local Internet providers that occurred in Crimea.

In July, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev noted that the United States is supervising cyber attacks by Ukrainian hacker groups on Russian critical information infrastructure facilities.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.