Counselor of the Armenian Embassy in Russia and head of the consular department Ara Mnatsakanyan died in Moscow. This was reported on the page of the diplomatic mission in Facebook…

According to the embassy, ​​Mnatsakanyan died on March 27. “Ara Vladimirovich was a long-term employee of the RA Foreign Ministry, devoted himself to the diplomatic service and serving the Motherland,” the message says. Farewell to the diplomat will take place on March 29 at the Moscow City Clinical Hospital named after Bakhrushins.