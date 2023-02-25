Trying to delay the advance of Russian troops, Ukrainian militants blew up a dam in Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), which Izvestia was told on Saturday, February 25, by Jan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

He pointed out that the explosion of the dam led to the flooding of houses and cellars in which people were hiding.

“And now imagine being in destroyed houses, most often without communications, in a cold house with a damp basement, where there is nowhere to hide from shelling,” Gagin said.

He pointed out that the actions of Ukrainian nationalists are another terrorist attack against civilians, whose interests the militants do not consider.

Earlier, on February 23, Gagin said that in the Artyomovsk and Vuglodar directions, the nationalists of Ukraine are losing manpower and equipment, stealing financial assistance from Western curators.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.