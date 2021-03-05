Andrés Roemer and Ricardo Salinas Pliego, at an event in 2009. Saúl López / CUARTOSCURO

Few want to see his name associated with that of Andrés Roemer, the famous and well-connected communicator whom many women have identified as a sexual abuser in recent weeks and on whom four complaints weigh in the prosecution, where he has an open investigation. Now there are 11 advisers to the Council of the City of Ideas who write to businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego to remove their names, photographs and biographies of said Council. Salinas Pliego and Roemer are co-founders of this festival that promotes talents from different sectors and receives public money for its development. “In light of the recent formal accusations of criminal behavior and sexual abuse related to the cofounder of the City of Ideas, Andrés Roemer, we no longer want to continue being related to that project,” they say in the letter that they have sent to the businessman. .

The letter is signed by Catherine Mohr, David P. Barash, Daniel C. Dennett, Julian Baggini, Deborah Berebichez, Judith Eve Lipton, Jerry A. Coyne, David L. Smith, Gerd Gigerenzer, Randy Cohen and Sam Harris, all of them prominent personalities. of science, philosophy, medicine, writers, popularizers and emeritus in different disciplines. “We urge the City of Ideas and its main sponsor, TV Azteca, to adopt a zero tolerance policy towards all forms of abuse” and ask that they follow the example of Unesco and Columbia University, “which they have dissociated themselves from Andrés Roemer while the accusations made against him are being thoroughly investigated ”.

Faced with the silence of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, whose friendship the communicator and disseminator held out in front of the women whom he intended to abuse, according to what they have told themselves, it is the members of the institutions related to him who have taken a step forward to disassociate themselves from such a thorny issue. The null position in this case by TV Azteca stands out, in one of whose channels, ADN40, the program is still broadcast Head, which leads the accused of abuse and rape. Each Sunday.

United Journalists of Mexico collects the testimonies of women who once crossed paths in the infamous basement of the communicator’s house, deceived by their promises of work and success. There are already 30, some with a formal complaint to the prosecution. All the victims have reported the same behavior when he approached them with cajolery about their beauty, and how he mentioned them at his home, from where some were very badly off and others managed to escape earlier.

Roemer is a professor, writer, scientific communicator and has been Mexico’s ambassador to UNESCO and consul in San Francisco. His political collaborations with officials in different governments are also notable. The news these days follow like an incessant trickle. The last, more picturesque, is the one that reports on the process that is followed in Israel to remove a street that bears his name. Roemer is of Jewish descent, and it was a performance at UNESCO on these matters, against the sentiment of the Mexican government, that brought him down from that embassy. The accusations against him recently prompted him to withdraw from the Goodwill Embassy that he also held at Unesco.

It remains to be seen what will happen to its relationship with the City of Ideas, an annual festival that has been held in Puebla and before which the governor of that State, Miguel Barbosa, has expressed his doubts, who believes that Salinas Pliego should speak on the matter. Meanwhile, the members of the Advisory Council have already done so. With roundness.

