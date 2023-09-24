Al-Hassan revealed to Sky News Arabia that Bazoum was the one who asked his French counterpart to withdraw the forces present in the country. In order to reduce the escalating tension between the two countries, as well as to alleviate the suffering of the Nigerian people.

For its part, the Military Council in Niger welcomed France’s announcement of its intention to withdraw its forces from the country, considering this “a new step towards sovereignty.”

Paris decided to end its military cooperation with Niger and withdraw its forces from the West African country in the coming months, Macron announced on Sunday, after more than a month and a half of demands and demonstrations in Niger against the presence of these forces.

Macron added in a television interview: “France has decided to return its ambassador and end its military cooperation with Niger.”

As for the 1,500 French soldiers in Niger, they will leave “in the coming weeks and months,” with the complete withdrawal taking place “by the end of this year.”

Weeks of acute stress

The relationship between Niger and France has become tense since the military coup carried out by a number of leaders of the Presidential Guard on July 28, which was later supported by the army. They removed Bazoum, an ally of Paris, from his position, announcing in August that he would be put on trial on charges of “high treason.”

Following Paris’s refusal to recognize the new rulers, and with its enthusiasm for the option of military intervention to end the coup and return Bazoum to power, demonstrations took place in Niger demanding the withdrawal of French forces from the country, followed by the same military junta’s request from France to withdraw those forces that were brought in by previous authorities to participate in the fight against terrorism, while it sees them as Nigerians consolidate French political and economic influence in the country.