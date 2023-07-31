In an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Antinekar Al-Hassan, an advisor to the Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum, who was dismissed and detained by the military, said that the countries of the West African Economic Community (ECOWAS) when threatening to use force against Niger are “not joking.”

On Sunday, ECOWAS imposed economic and travel sanctions on Niger’s military leaders, threatening to use force if Bazoum, whom they overthrew, did not return to power within a week.

Al-Hassan said, “We do not hope that the initiatives to resolve the crisis will lead to failure. If the initiatives fail, this means that ECOWAS is not joking. When it says that it may intervene militarily, does this serve the interest of Niger? It is the interest of the people that must prevail.”

He stressed, “If the negotiation initiatives are doomed to failure, the alternative will be military intervention, and the Nigerians will face problems. We will be under siege and denied travel. The situation will be bad.”

He continued, “Even if these military (coup leaders) are ready to die for Niger, Muhammad Bazoum is also ready, so they must accept negotiation. This is the only solution.”

What happened at the ECOWAS summit?

During an emergency summit in Nigeria to discuss last week’s Niger coup, ECOWAS leaders called for the full restoration of constitutional order, threatening retaliatory measures if that did not happen.

“These measures may include the use of force,” the summit statement said, adding that defense officials “will meet immediately for this purpose.”

Two sources in the Nigerian presidency told Reuters that Chadian President Mohamed Idriss Deby met on the sidelines of the summit with his Nigerian counterpart Paula Tinubu, head of the ECOWAS group.

Deby volunteered to talk to military leaders in Niger for the purpose of negotiation, and headed to Niamey on Sunday.

Al-Hassan continued, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “ECOWAS took measures and gave a week to return Bazoum to power. It took strict measures against our country, including closing borders and suspending transactions and deals.”

Bazoum’s advisor added, “I want to say that Niger is different from Burkina Faso and Mali (which also witnessed two coups). Achievements, construction, food and even the salaries of our employees come from foreign countries. We adopt an open approach.”

He continued, “Today, as a Nigerian citizen who believes in democracy, I ask the military who seized power to step back and put the interest of the country at the fore.”

We reject Wagner.

On the other hand, Al-Hassan rejected the presence of “Wagner” forces in Niger or any other African country.

He explained, “We were colonialists, but there is Wagner that supported coups in Mali and Burkina Faso. This presence of militias is rejected in our country and in all African countries.”

And he continued, “We say that there is a need to undo this coup. The interest of our country must be put in priority. Bazoum was serving the interests of Niger.”

He expressed optimism about the response of the coup leaders to resolve the crisis, adding: “I believe that the Nigerien military will respond. I hope that they will outweigh the interest of the country, and I ask them to listen to the ECOWAS organization and to Bazoum, who asked them to respect the elections.”

And the Nigerien official went on: “Today, if there is no response and when aid and loans are suspended, we will not stand. We hear these measures from ECOWAS for the first time. This did not happen in the coup that took place in Mali and Burkina Faso.”

He continued, “The putschists will accept negotiations to outweigh the supreme interest of our country. This suspension of aid and support from foreign countries cannot be tolerated.”

Al-Hassan stated, “As loyal citizens who love peace and the development of our country, we ask the military to sit with Bazoum and all representatives of other institutions, so that there is a way out of this crisis in the interest of our country.”