Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Ahmed Jeddah, advisor to the National Transitional Council and the National Consultative Framework for political parties in Chad, considered that his country suffers mainly in the economic aspect due to importing most of its needs from abroad, because it is a “landlocked country” surrounded by countries suffering from political and military conflicts, especially Sudan.

The Chadian official said in statements to Al-Ittihad that his country is working according to a strategy that aims to resolve conflicts in the surrounding countries through diplomacy, which it is doing internally to resolve differences between tribes that have affected the development process for several years.

He pointed out that the region cannot bear more conflicts that leave a large number of victims and complicate the political situation in African countries, thus exposing these countries to division over time, which Chad, through its experienced diplomatic institutions, is working to prevent and develop political solutions to various conflicts. .

Ahmed Jeddah revealed that Chad proposed a diplomatic solution that provides for a transitional period in the countries facing conflicts, specifically in Sudan and Niger, with a shortened transitional period and a quick return to the democratic constitutional system.

He said: “The same applies to the Chadian experience, which resorted to a transitional period with the aim of completely transforming the constitutional system as soon as possible.”

He pointed out that “the political solutions contributed to the stability of Chad itself, and the recommendations of the National Transitional Council, which is independent of the executive authority, were taken into account, to form a transitional government, dissolve the Transitional Military Council, install a transitional President of the Republic, and expand the powers of the National Council, and all of these recommendations have already been implemented.”

The advisor to the Transitional Council said, “The next step in Chad is a comprehensive national constitution that will be submitted to a general referendum for the people to vote on to govern all political matters and resolve them in a legal and constitutional manner, in addition to activating the system for electing the President of the Republic during the coming period through an independent supervisory institution.” ».

Ahmed Jeddah called for the necessity of moving forward with the Chadian initiative to resolve the Sudanese crisis, in cooperation with the surrounding countries, especially with the severe damage caused by the increase in the number of refugees during the past months, warning that the continuation of the crisis situation in Sudan casts a direct shadow on Chad and the countries of the region.