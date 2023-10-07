The Iranian side supports Palestinian missile attacks on Israel and will support Palestinian fighters until the complete liberation of the holy land of Palestine and its center – Jerusalem, Major General Rahim Safavi, adviser to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, said on October 7.

“We support this operation. Of course, great martyrs such as Qassem Soleimani also stand shoulder to shoulder with the champions of the Holy Land, and we will remain with the Palestinian fighters until the complete liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem,” Safavi is quoted as saying by the publication. ISNA.

On the same day in the morning, the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets at Israel. The air raid signal began to sound in several areas of Israel – in the south of the country near the border with the Gaza Strip, as well as near Tel Aviv.

The Israeli defense ministry wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that the shelling was carried out by the Palestinian organization Hamas.

After this, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declares a state of “readiness for war.” Several days later, the IDF began striking targets in the Gaza Strip. The alarm went off in Jerusalem and the Shefalah area.

The military commander of the Palestinian group Hamas, Muhammad Al-Deif, said that on the morning of October 7, 5 thousand rockets were fired at Israel. The Israeli military reported that several Hamas militants had entered Israeli territory. In addition, the Palestinian group claims to have taken five Israeli soldiers hostage.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported that about 100 Russian tourists from organized groups are currently on vacation in Israel. The number of those who traveled to the country on their own is unknown.

At the same time, the Russian Embassy in Israel in its Telegram channel called on Russians, especially those in the south of the country, to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and stay in safe places, without leaving them until statements from state officials.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.