Ukraine lacks weapons from Western allies that would help fight Russian Lancet drones. This was stated on July 1 by Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak in an interview The Daily Telegraph.

“Our intelligence reports that the Russians have begun to invest more in the production of these drones. It’s a good weapon,” he said.

He admitted that the Kiev regime is worried about anything that can damage their equipment. Western allies could help by supplying equipment such as German Gepard tanks, Australian Hawkei all-wheel drive armored vehicles and jamming equipment, he said. At the same time, he added that Australia is trying to “find some excuses” so as not to send its equipment to Ukraine.

“Modern jamming equipment is a very important aspect of our anti-drone capabilities. But we really lack this, and we are counting on our allies, and I hope that someday we will have more of them, ”he said.

Earlier, on June 26, 19FortyFive columnist Peter Suchiu called the Russian Lancet kamikaze drone used in the special operation a mass killer of Ukrainian army equipment. He noted the success of the Russian army in repelling counteroffensive attempts thanks to this UAV.

On March 13, Izvestia’s military commander Semyon Eremin showed the work of the Lancet against NATO equipment. The Lancet can hang in the air for more than four hours. The “eyes” of the calculation are resistant to radio interference and operate at an altitude of up to 5 km. For launching, a compressed air pneumatic catapult is used.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.