Adviser Shoigu Ilnitsky called Ivleeva’s party an act of aggression against Russia

The “Naked Party,” organized by blogger Anastasia Ivleeva at the Moscow club “Mutabor,” became one of the examples of mental aggression against Russia. Advisor to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Andrei Ilnitsky pointed this out in the analytical journal Arsenal of the Fatherland.

He explained that the authors of such techniques are the United States and NATO. They are developing similar tools at Harvard and Princeton universities, the US Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, the NATO Innovation Center, and the United States Department of Defense's Joint Information Warfare Center.

This is not an accident at all, but an element of the technology of destruction of the state and the Russian world through the degradation of the elites Andrey Ilnitsky Advisor to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation

The expert explained that in modern conflicts, defeating the enemy’s mental sphere means even more than controlling territories. Among other things, Russia’s opponents are introducing ideological platforms of degradation and irresponsibility into society, which leads to the erasure of national history and culture, the de-ideologization of society, the dominance of minorities and the imitation of legitimate power.

The US has developed a way to destroy Russia

Previously, former acting director of the Defense Intelligence Agency David Shedd and adviser to the Barish Center for Media Integrity at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Ivana Strander came to the conclusion that US anti-Russian propaganda should be built on nationalism, playing on the feelings of ethnic minorities and ridiculing the official position of the Russian government.

First of all, according to the authors, American information operations centers should take into account that most Russian citizens believe in the possibility of their country becoming great and it is now difficult for them to sell them the American dream, as it was before. In addition, the standard of living in Russia has increased significantly. For this reason, they believe, it is necessary to concentrate on destroying Russian national pride.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, explained why it makes no sense for Moscow to wage a propaganda war against the United States. According to him, it is almost impossible to win this confrontation with Washington, which controls the world's largest media. “In a propaganda war, it is very difficult to defeat the United States, because the United States controls all the world’s media and a lot of European media,” he said. The Russian leader added that it is possible to expose your sources of information without achieving any results.

Traditional values ​​for Russia have been called a matter of life and death

On March 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that traditional values ​​are literally a matter of life and death for Russia. He emphasized that it is necessary to promote family, the birth of children and large families in a good sense, and noted that these things should become fashionable.

With our territory there should be more of us. We have only seven million people living beyond the Urals. We must have children Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

“We must increase mobility, we must live in different cities throughout our lives, which must be equally comfortable,” said the press secretary of the country’s president. Peskov added that systematic work is now underway in all of these areas, noting that “this is great.”

In 2022, the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President, Maria Lvova-Belova, came up with a proposal to legally prohibit in Russia the dissemination of information that would question traditional family values. The Children's Ombudsman noted that such a measure is necessary along with the ban on disseminating information about non-traditional sexual relationships.