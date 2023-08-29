The Deventer Murder Case should not be reopened. Advocate General Diederik Aben advised the Supreme Court on Tuesday. After more than ten years of investigation, it has now been concluded that no new facts have come to light that justify reopening the case.

To reopen the case, a ‘novum’ was needed, a completely new fact that would probably have led the court to a different verdict if that fact had already been known at the time of the previous conviction. Diederik Aben believes that there is no such novelty and therefore advises not to reopen the case. This advice is generally adopted by the Supreme Court.

This will probably bring the long-drawn-out court case about the murder of the widow Wittenberg in Deventer in 1999 to a definitive end. The lawyers Geert-Jan and Carry Knoops had asked for the reopening of the case on behalf of the convicted Ernest Louwes after a hearing at the end of last year. long awaited investigation by a cold case team was completed.

That investigation showed, among other things, that after the murder of the widow, the blouse she was wearing was dragged around a lot. It contained Louwes’ DNA, the most important evidence to sentence Louwes to twelve years in prison at the time.

Statement may be correct

Louwes also claimed that during the last telephone conversation with the widow he was driving on the A28 near ‘t Harde, while the conversation was ‘beamed through’ via a mast near Deventer. Further technical research has shown that it is possible due to climatic conditions that the conversation at ‘t Harde was continued via Deventer. Louwes’ statement that he was not in Deventer at the time of the murder was then labeled ‘false’. Now it appears that the chance that his statement could be correct is about five percent.



After a first unsuccessful attempt to have the case heard again at the highest court, the Knoops couple made a new attempt in 2013 and requested another investigation to possibly review the case. Diederik Aben then decided to put a fresh new team on the case to look at the case again. That investigation was greatly delayed, but was nevertheless completed at the end of last year.

Points of reference

For Knoops, the new report provided sufficient leads to submit a review request in November 2022. ‘It all sheds new light on the matter’, he then said.

Ernest Louwers from Lelystad, now 70 years old, has always denied killing the widow, but served his full sentence. Yet he wants to fight to his death to prove his innocence. "I don't want to go to my grave like a murderer," he told his lawyer.

