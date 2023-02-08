The history of the Dutch East Indies and Indonesia must be given a more prominent and permanent place in education, in museums and in public space. This is the advice of a committee led by former minister Jet Bussemaker in a report that will be presented to the cabinet this afternoon.

The committee ‘Strengthening knowledge of the history of the former Dutch East Indies’ advises the government on how education can increase knowledge about the history of the 2 million Indo-Dutch, Moluccan, Papuan and Chinese from Indonesia. In addition, the committee is looking at how these groups can also receive more attention from a wider public in museums and in public spaces.

The committee notes that there is already a lot of teaching material about the Dutch East Indies and Indonesia in education, but that it is often fragmented. Teachers have too little time or have less personal affinity with it.

Cliches in textbooks

That is why the committee recommends embedding this history in learning objectives at primary and secondary schools. Because textbooks often get stuck in clichés, teaching materials must meet quality requirements. Prospective teachers must acquire more knowledge and skills during the training to be able to discuss the complex history of the Dutch East Indies and its impact in the classroom.

The Committee also notes that exhibitions in museums and cultural institutions are often temporary. That is why there should be a co-curator who makes all museum collections more accessible and visible. For example, the Committee advocates that the slavery museum, which is yet to be established, also pay attention to slavery in the Dutch East Indies. A digital platform should contribute to better accessibility and exchange of knowledge and material.

Understanding and recognition

All this should contribute to greater understanding and recognition for these communities. "It is important in the context of collective recognition that all these stories are told," says committee chairman Jet Bussemaker, daughter of an Indonesian Dutchman who survived the Japanese occupation and a Japanese camp.

“At the same time, colonial history is also the history of all of us. That awareness has already grown in recent years around the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, and that debate is also increasingly being conducted with regard to the history of the Dutch East Indies and Indonesia. By telling this story better and sharing the different perspectives with each other, space is created for understanding, recognition and dialogue.”

The report ‘Share and connect’ will be presented this afternoon in Museum Sophiahof in The Hague to State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (VWS).

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.