On a day in which Real Madrid lost to Levante, there are four teams that play a lot of things, although they may not have the same number of bulbs as the ones above. We go with them.

Getafe – Alavés: Direct rivals

He Getafe and the Alaves they are fighting for relegation and are at stake more than three points. The babazorros are on the decline, with 18 points, and the azulones are 5 points from the pot. What Getafe wins is paid to 2.1.

Both teams have just lost in their last LaLiga Santander game and, Although according to the odds, Alavés starts as underdog, he is the most needy, and that can give them that extra they need to win. What visitors win is 4.2.

But there is one thing the two sets have in common. They have very little scoring ability. Getafe and Alavés have 17 and 18 goals respectively and it is not expected to be a match with many targets. That is why we are going to go with an under in goals. That there are less than 1.5 goals is paid to 2.45.

Granada – Celta: The celestial ones want to resemble the Nazaris

Be careful, because it is a game that can be somewhat misleading. Granada is one step away from the European positions and Celta wants to get there. However, the streak of the celestial says that it is not the best time for them. That Granada wins is paid to 2.85.

But of course, the streak is not everything. Celta’s feelings are very good despite the latest results and there is a very interesting quota. That Celta wins without a tie (in case of a tie, they return the amount played) to 1.75.

Espanyol – Rayo Vallecano: Last train for the franjirrojos?

We are going with a LaLiga SmartBank extrabet. Rayo Vallecano is closely pursuing the top two finishers, Espanyol and Mallorca, but has just lost to the vermilion. This Sunday, however, they face one of the greats again. It is the opportunity to get into the fight.

The franjirrojos come from fighting and putting against the ropes to Messi’s Barcelona. It is true that Espanyol may be much more solid, but the difference is not so much. That is why we will go with the victory of Rayo Vallecano to 1.75.

