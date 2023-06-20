The sentence of 22 years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment for triple murderer Thijs H. can be upheld. This is the advice of the Attorney General to the Supreme Court. That advice is almost always followed. Why or why he ‘just’ stabbed three people to death, one in The Hague and two in Limburg, is still unclear.

According to the Attorney General, Thijs H. had a psychological disorder, but that did not prevent him from acting systematically and purposefully. For example, he stated that he was ordered to kill people from his psychosis, but he then chose his victims and the locations himself. For example, he left a young woman alone. In addition, according to the court, he always took a suitable knife with him and made sure that he could not be traced.

In March 2022, H. was sentenced on appeal to 22 years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment. A huge blow for H. because the sentence turned out to be four years higher than at the court. In addition, the court’s sentence means that – due to new, stricter rules – he will effectively have to serve 20 years before he can start his TBS. See also Stop normalizing a line of coke

Mental disorder

According to the court, Thijs H. was only partly under the influence of a mental disorder. Thijs was ill, but knew – given his actions – that he was not allowed to kill people. He used drugs, but lied about cannabis use. In May 2019, H. brutally stabbed three people to death within a few days. First on May 4, 2019 in the Scheveningse Bosjes in The Hague, a 56-year-old woman. Three days later on Brunssummerheide in Limburg, he stabbed to death a 63-year-old woman and a short time later a 68-year-old man.

Lawyers Serge Weening and Job Knoester immediately appealed in cassation on behalf of Thijs H. to challenge the sentence at the Supreme Court. “They completely go against the advice of two psychologists and two psychiatrists who say that he was completely driven by the psychosis. The Court of Appeal has put on the white coat far too much,” Knoester said at the time. See also Ukrainian refugees at work in the Netherlands: the bank lawyer is now making beds

New lawyer

Four of the six experts at the time judged that his actions were completely determined by a psychosis. This would have made him completely insane and no prison sentence, but only TBS should have been imposed, the lawyers thought.

Incidentally, Thijs H. has since switched to another lawyer: Bénédicte Ficq.

Suicide attempt

Thijs H. already had depressed feelings at school. From 2018 he began to suffer from hallucinations and delusions. He was already working at mental health institutions. H. also made a gruesome suicide attempt in 2018 when he cut his own neck, wrists and ankles. At the time he was afraid that a friend would torture and kill him and ‘to beat them too soon’ he attempted suicide. He barely survived.

But the Court of Appeal said last year that Thijs H. has indeed thought about what he was going to do. He made choices about who to stab and who not to stab. He let certain potential victims walk, chose to leave his phone at home to avoid being traced and left his dog at home “because it would get in the way.” The court therefore assumed three murders, despite the fact that Thijs was partly driven by his disorder. See also Chinese cities register crowded ICUs and crematoria - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

‘No more than logical’

Victim lawyer Sébas Diekstra says in a first response to the advice on behalf of various relatives: ,,Clients find the opinion of the Attorney General nothing less than logical. They assume that the Supreme Court will take over the advice so that they can leave the criminal process behind.”

The ruling of the Supreme Court is set for October 17.