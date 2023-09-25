The Dutch Public Broadcasting (NPO) must consist of a maximum of six broadcasting associations. This is one of the recommendations of the Public Broadcasting Advisory Board, which has investigated the future of public broadcasting on behalf of the cabinet. The council, led by former politician Pieter van Geel (CDA), also believes that the government should interfere less with public broadcasting. This is stated in the report Unity in Versatility, which was presented to State Secretary Gunay Uslu of Media in The Hague on Monday.

