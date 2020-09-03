S.ara Hassani went from an insecure mother to a safe one in seven sessions. At the same time, her son went from kindergarten to pre-school. Both of these make the 33-year-old woman with the long, dark curls proud, as she says. Until recently, Hassani thought that the boy had to go to first grade, after all he will be seven in December. The mother knew the rule from family and friends: “When a child is six, it is a school child.” But the boy was attached to kindergarten, and on the trial day in elementary school he was unusually shy and suddenly spoke very slowly. “He didn’t want to let go,” says Hassani.

Then came the “Family Program” of the International Family Center. There, the mother, who came to Germany from Afghanistan thirteen years ago, learned “that there is nothing wrong with going to a preliminary class”. These classes prepare school-age children who are not yet ready for school for the first grade. The child did not even look at the screen when his mother took part in the offer before the summer holidays. The aim of the program developed by the Düsseldorf educational organization “EducationY” is that children experience a “fear-free and positive transition to primary school”. Once a week there were meetings, this year because of Corona not in the family center in Ostend, but as a video conference.