Online gambling companies must be held liable if they do not sufficiently protect players against gambling addiction and betting too high amounts. This is what the National Rapporteur on Addictions advises the outgoing cabinet. He also advocates a limit on the total amount that online gamblers can lose at all companies. The need for quick measures is ‘urgent’.
