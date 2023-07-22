In the latest season of Hi Phi Nation presenter Barry Lam and his guests explore the near future. Will we soon be able to make digital versions of deceased loved ones? How can we better protect flex workers? What does AI mean for musical creativity? In short: what is the influence of major (technological) changes on our lives? After six seasons, the narrative structure is tight. A smaller story – in the Middle Ages someone tried to sue rats – is expanded into a larger issue: what does a world look like in which animals have rights? Philosophers, or “advisors,” as Lam calls them, share their differing views. With the knowledge gained from one, Lam and his studio guest are prepared for the next piece of advice.

Hi Phi Nation. Philosophy. 64 episodes of about 1 hour. slate