The Sassuolo wing can strike again against a now disarmed Sampdoria. The Angolan center forward, the soul of La Spezia, is also essential

New lap, new ride. The penultimate round of the championship is coming up. It starts tomorrow with Sampdoria – Sassuolo, and ends Sunday evening with Juventus – Milan, a challenge that could decide the “European” paths of the two teams. Let’s examine the possible choices for Fantasy Football.

DEFENDERS — In the last round of the championship Giovanni Di Lorenzo (43 credits) demonstrated his offensive ability with the excellent goal that momentarily gave Napoli the lead 2-1 over Inter. Bologna must be careful, as the captain often moves into the opposing frontline and can hit with a shot, a specialty of the blue number 22. Fikayo Tomori (26) has had an up-and-down season, with many disappointing performances and few living up to his potential. However, it is interesting to note that he often scored against Juventus (2 of the 3 Rossoneri goals came against the team coached by Allegri). Therefore, English could pose a threat to opponents: watch out for the cabal. Finally, we conclude with Alessio Romagnoli (26): the Biancoceleste defender showed off with solid performances and can also be dangerous in set pieces, as demonstrated in Udine where he hit the post. The goal seems imminent and Cremonese doesn’t seem to be very solid on set pieces. See also Jewel of Sensi, then Lecce equalized. And Di Gregorio lowers the shutter

MIDDLEFIELDS — Two consecutive goals, goals of excellent workmanship and which demonstrate more and more the importance of Antonio Candreva (48 credits) in the Salernitana project. Also, with Dia’s injury, he could also be the penalty taker. Secure him a place in your midfield. Surprising games for Hakan Calhanoglu (44) who has shown great form in the last few outings between the Champions League and the championship. He has contributed to nine total league goals (three goals and six assists) for the Nerazzurri and can be dangerous against an Atalanta team that still concedes a lot to their opponents, above all due to the numerous absences in the squad. Finally, let’s also talk about Stefano Sensi (26). The Monza director scored a decisive goal in the first leg, a free-kick that ended the streak of consecutive defeats of the Brianza team. A network of hope, in some ways. The red and white number 12 will try to end the season in the best possible way, perhaps obtaining an important bonus in the match against the Salento. See also Scariolo: "I was missing a European cup. My Virtus is like Inter Milan"

FORWARDERS — 2023 pyrotechnic for Domenico Berardi (68 credits) who still has several shots to fire in this season finale. Although Sampdoria will try to honor the last game of the season at the Marassi, the black and green winger will once again try to be decisive in the bonus area, contributing to the fortunes of the Emilian team and the fantasy coaches. Spezia need the best performance of M’Bala Nzola (45) to get another victory. Luck has it that there is a match against Torino, one of the favorite victims of the Juventus forward who has scored three goals in his career for the granata. Ivan Juric is warned. The attacking trident is completed with Cyriel Ngonge (25) who recently scored a fantastic goal in Lecce and will presumably play a key role in Verona’s attack in Sunday’s crucial match against Empoli. The Tuscans could be distracted after the celebrations for a well-deserved stay in Serie A and the exploit against Juventus (4-1). Furthermore, Zanetti’s men will appear at the Bentegodi with numerous absences due to injuries and suspensions. See also Sampdoria: recovery at Mugnaini, there is also Conti

May 25, 2023 (change May 25, 2023 | 22:58)

