To all those who love agriculture like me and are captivated by the magnificence of large plants, which are planted in small pots, and they wonder in astonishment how do these large plants grow, while they are in small pots ?, I tell them that the answer lies in the art of (bensai) because everyone who loves agriculture must have To learn this art, which dates back to six thousand years ago, and was invented by the Chinese, then moved to Japan. The origin of the word consists of two words (bon-bon), meaning “bowl” or “pot” and (sai-sai), meaning A tree, that is, you can raise a huge tree in a small saucer .. How is it possible? Simply amazing, as the tree grows, it raises it from the pot and cuts half of its lower roots, pruning its branches and returning them to the container, adding to it a new soil rich in nutrients and watering it with a spray of water. So simply, you can fill the house with plants whose containers do not take much space, but this knowledge that I learned and applied to my plants that fill my small house prompted me to ask: Can we apply this art to us humans? That is, if we cut half of our old roots and half of our dry branches and replace us Our arid soil contains more fertile soil, rich in the elements of regeneration, and we relieved the pulse of our souls With love, will we regenerate, flourish, green, branch, blossom, and bear fruit? Will we become more fresh and stronger with a trunk, and new roots grow to us as a tree in the hands of a farmer who mastered the art of “bansai”?

And if we are not trees, then what can we be but creatures whose roots have aged and worn out, still clinging to a drier soil and a memory on which the dust of plagues and fractures has accumulated, and whose stems have penetrated into despondency and ravaged by wars until their branches no longer branch and blossom other than what they grew up on.

And because we are not a tree in the scientific and realistic sense, we can use the term symbolically with regard to man. If we consider a person as a tree, and his vessel is the environment and culture in which his personality, behavior, ideas and attitudes towards the world and what surrounds him, then with the art of “bansai” we can eradicate half of its ancient roots and three The quarters of his soil that was dispossessed by the culture of violence and the inability to grow green branches of it, to reconfigure it and renew its culture, personality and thought to be more modern and contemporary, and make our lives more peaceful, deeper, creative and fertile! And from its random branch and random culture, and from its roots and old roots, we grow together more renewed, fertile and fruitful!