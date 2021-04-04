A.hmad and Kristina finally see each other again. Only through the small cameras of two laptops – but at least. Under normal circumstances they would now be sitting on the sofa with Ahmad and his wife, Kristina would play with Ahmad’s children, they would eat cake. Ahmad fled Somalia a few years ago and now lives in Frankfurt. Kristina works as a volunteer in the Malteser Integration Service and is its language tandem partner. The corona pandemic poses completely new challenges for integration work in all its facets. Even before that, it wasn’t always easy.

“I miss Kristina,” says Ahmad into the camera. The laptop he is sitting in front of does not belong to him. He came to the Malteser office in Frankfurt for the interview; he does not have his own laptop. Almost three years ago, Kristina and Ahmad met for the first time as a tandem partner to learn German. Today they are friends. They have an appointment once a week, but they haven’t seen each other in person for a long time due to the pandemic. Your meetings are now mostly via Whatsapp. Sometimes they also make phone calls or switch on the video function. When Ahmad needs help with documents or letters, he takes a photo and sends it to Kristina. “It works for us because we know each other very well,” she says.

Volunteers as the only caregivers

Although Ahmad doesn’t have a laptop, he does have a smartphone and internet, and his family lives in an apartment. So he’s doing better than many others. “Where the need is greatest, you cannot reach the people,” says Michelle Jackson. She heads the Malteser Integration Aid in Frankfurt. Many of the projects it offers are on hold indefinitely. Advice is now more in demand than ever. “Many lost their jobs,” says Jackson. Volunteers are often the only people they can relate to or contact persons for refugees, according to the director.



Much was lacking in the pandemic. First there was a lack of masks, then there was a lack of vaccine, there is a lack of digital devices in schools – and if digitization is not working in schools, then it looks even worse in emergency shelters. The Maltese now offer language tandems digitally, not everyone can perceive that.

Contact restrictions are hardly possible in large accommodation

“Refugees in collective accommodation have bad cards,” says Corinna Zeitz from the psychosocial counseling center for refugees at Goethe University in Frankfurt. Home office and contact restrictions are difficult or even impossible to implement in large accommodations. Cramped conditions led to stress and conflict. Many of the refugees are afraid, she says.

It is the fear of powerlessness when family members fall ill in their country of origin. The fear of not getting any help if they get sick themselves. And it is the fear of not being able to adequately protect yourself – especially in large accommodation.