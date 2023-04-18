The foundations of public health care in the Netherlands are “weak”, “shaky” and “too vulnerable”. This puts public health under pressure. That cry for help is expressed by the Council for Public Health & Society (RVS) in its advice To our healthwhich will be released this Tuesday.

The council, an important advisory body for government and parliament, writes: “It is arranged too non-committal and fragmented, too focused on the short term and too little is invested in it.”

Half of the Dutch population now has one or more chronic diseases. There are large socio-economic health differences. And the Netherlands has dropped from a leading position in the EU to the middle bracket in terms of average life expectancy. “We were in the vanguard, but we are bouncing backwards,” says the chairman of the council, Jet Bussemaker.

Public health care is largely carried out by the 25 GGDs, which fall under the municipalities. The task of the GGDs is to protect and promote the health of residents. This concerns, for example, vaccinations, youth health care (such as the consultation office), infectious disease control, and mapping out the health risks of, for example, contaminated surface water or a nearby factory.

The importance of public health became very clear during the corona pandemic, when GGDs were busy fighting the spread of corona and increasing vaccination coverage. Now that Covid has reached the endemic phase, there is a great risk that attention to public health will weaken again, the RVS notes: “And that should not happen.” Certainly not because the GGDs, through their emphasis on prevention, can make a significant contribution to reducing the pressure on the overburdened healthcare sector.

A medical specialist has a much higher status than a public health doctor Jet Bussemaker chairman VWS

Few people, little money

But what the corona crisis has also shown, says the RVS, is that the GGDs have too few people to perform regular tasks. “Even without a pandemic, GGDs do not sufficiently cope with the multitude of tasks they have.” The shortage of forensic physicians is “disastrous”. Various GGDs are ‘currently sinking through the bottom’ as a result and can hardly cope with their tasks, such as conducting sex investigations among minors who are victims of sexual violence. The capacity of GGDs to carry out infectious disease control is also insufficient.

Furthermore, the GGDs have too little money. They sometimes have to argue endlessly with municipalities about how much money they get and what tasks go with it, says Bussemaker. “There is never peace at the front.” In some municipalities, negotiating money goes well, in others they are a closing item.

According to the council, “shockingly little is spent on public health care”. Moreover, the money is often temporary. The financing is ‘little’ compared to curative care. In 2019, 97 billion was spent on healthcare. 2.8 billion was available for public health care.

‘not sexy’

The reason may be that public health care is “not sexy” and appeals less to the imagination, says Bussemaker, former State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport and former Minister of Education, Culture and Science. “A medical specialist has a much higher status than a public health doctor. It is always more interesting to show a successful – or failed – special operation.” GGDs – just like the effects of their work – are also less visible to residents. Results are often more difficult to measure compared to, for example, a hospital, where you can count how many specific operations have been performed. Bussemaker: “Public health is more of an insidious process. There is not one moment where you can see that.”

The tasks of the GGD, laid down in the Public Health Act (Wpg), are very broad. Municipalities can give a limited or extensive interpretation to this. For example, there is a lot of livestock farming in North Brabant, so the GGD pays extra attention to health risks due to animal diseases and particulate matter. In Amsterdam, STI and AIDS prevention is high on the agenda, in Groningen the health consequences of the gas extraction problem.

Health Commissioner

The RVS makes a large number of recommendations to strengthen public health care. For example, the budget must be structurally increased and legal objectives must be laid down in the Wpg, for example that the average life expectancy in the Netherlands must be in the European top five in a given year. Now those goals are “too non-committal”.

Ministries other than VWS should also be more involved. At the moment, the GGD is still a dossier of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport and there is “little involvement” from other ministries. That is “a narrow and vulnerable base,” writes the RVS.

A new, special government commissioner, comparable to the Delta Commissioner, should help with this. That “vigorous figure with a clear assignment and a clear mandate” must be appointed for a long time. This health commissioner must make proposals for legally established goals, draw up a health agenda, encourage municipalities to do their best, and report to the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Finding extra staff is a much more difficult job. But a more visible GGD – for example by incorporating it into a health practice or allowing it to go more into the neighborhood – and more involvement from national politics can help, the council believes.