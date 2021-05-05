Advertising Yle: According to the Advertising Ethics Council, Oatly is guilty of anti-good marketing

The Advertising Ethics Council has issued an opinion on the Milk Myths campaign by a Swedish oatmeal manufacturer.

Advertising Whereas, according to the Ethics Council, the Swedish oat drink manufacturer Oatly has been guilty of unfair marketing practices; reported by Yle. The statement issued by the Council concerns the Oatly Milk Myths campaign, which introduces Finnish milk myths and repeals them. In addition, the company mailed leaflets to Finnish homes with children aged 6–12.

According to the campaign, claims like “milk strengthens bones” and “growing children need milk” are myths and not truths. HS has previously done a campaign fact-finding by going through its key arguments together with experts.

The Advertising Ethics Council received two requests for comments from individuals on the marketing of Oatly oat beverage products. The Council’s statement, seen by Yle, states that marketing was not immediately clearly identifiable as marketing and did not clearly indicate on whose behalf it is being marketed.

In addition, the inexperience and gullibility of children have been exploited in marketing to children, according to the statement.

Secretary-General of the Advertising Ethics Council Paula Palorannan according to the opinion has been forwarded to the company and will be published tomorrow Thursday on the council’s website. The opinions issued by the Council are of a recommendatory nature and have no legal force.

Swedish Oatly is listed on Wall Street in the coming weeks. The company, which is aiming for a valuation of up to ten billion, is still making a loss, but is growing at a tremendous rate. Last year, it doubled its revenue to more than $ 400 million.

