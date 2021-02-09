The blogger shamed the swimwear brand Speedo for “sexist” marketing because of the slogans that were derogatory to women and flattering to men in the photo. The relevant material is published by the Daily Mail.

This is an advertisement in which men were encouraged to “develop a new racing pace”, and women, in turn, were filmed in relaxed positions in the water and offered to choose a swimsuit that would emphasize their figure.

According to the publication, blogger Sally Goble, who regularly writes about swimming on the blog Postcards from the Pool, drew attention to the new Speedo ad campaign and accused her leadership of sexism in her Twitter-account. The woman considered the pictures and signatures on the brand’s website a shame.

Netizens agreed with Goble’s remark and spoke up on this topic in the comments. “Wow! My husband thought it was a joke when I read these slogans to him. I had to explain that the brand really believes this is a good way to sell to women. ”“ Thank you for pointing out this archaic sexism. It also annoys me that they call breasts boobs. This is a big brand and must be able to use the right terms. ”“ I totally agree, Sally. This is a shame and an insult, ”they wrote.

However, the brand tried to defend itself and posted the following statement on social media: “At Speedo, we believe swimming is for everyone. We manufacture swimwear for a wide variety of purposes: for competition, for fitness swimming and wellness. We strongly reject any claims of sexism, and our website and social media content reflects the diversity of our customers and honors all swimmers who love water, regardless of their motivation. “

In February 2019, the Reebok brand invited women to “sit on a man’s face” and came under a barrage of criticism. European champion in wrestling Anzhelika Pilyaeva, MMA fighter Yustyna Grachyk and creator of the Women’s Power Telegram channel Zalina Marshenkulova took part in the campaign called “No Frame”. The inscriptions, which caused a mixed reaction from users, were placed on the pictures with Marshenkulova.