Advertising | Social media influencer Anna Pastak received several comments about hidden advertising, criticizes the practices as arbitrary

The Advertising Ethics Council repeatedly gives social media influencers notices about hidden advertising.

To become a fitness influencer invited Sonja Aiello published a picture of himself working out in red pants on the Instagram photo service.

“These are perfect on your feet,” he wrote to his 68,000 Instagram followers in connection with the photo.

On Friday, the Advertising Ethics Council gave Aiello a notice for this and some of his other publications due to hidden advertising. In the Council’s opinion, he did not mention clearly enough in the picture that it was about commercial marketing of the product.

Aiello’s case is by no means unique, as social media influencers repeatedly receive notices about hidden advertising from the Advertising Ethics Council.

It could be that the company has given products or paid money to a social media influencer for presenting the company’s products in their publication. If the influencer does not make it sufficiently visible that it is an advertisement, the publication is against good manners, according to the Advertising Ethics Council.

The comment is typically received at the same time by both the social media influencer and the company whose product he is promoting. The cases of social media influencers come to the council’s consideration based on requests for statements made by private individuals.

“The hidden advertising cases handled by the Advertising Ethics Council this year almost exclusively concern Instagram and, in individual cases, other platforms. Dozens of cases of this type are processed every year. With the exception of some exceptions, a notice has been given about them, i.e. the question has been about hidden advertising”, says the general secretary of the Advertising Ethics Council Päivi Paloranta.

The Advertising Ethics Council is the marketing industry’s self-regulatory body. It makes statements about whether marketing or advertising is in line with good practice.

Aiello told the background of the publications that brought the notice in his response to the Advertising Ethics Council. HS has not reached Aiello to comment on the matter.

“I’m a Gymshark athlete and they sponsor me in my career. We do, however, have the exact amount of posts broken down for each month. These commercial affiliate posts that I get paid for are very clearly marked. Those posts mentioned in the statement request are only my own publications without compensation. I am not obliged to publish the publications that are the subject of the request for an opinion,” he wrote.

However, the Advertising Ethics Council considered the publications to be advertisements, which should have been clearly announced.

Also former blogger and social media influencer Anna Pastak has received numerous comments from the council in a short period of time about, among other things, hidden advertising of clothes and decorative items.

He has become known for his Mungolife blog and Instagram posts, but says he has given up public work this year.

The Council has given Pastak seven comments in total. Five of them have come between July and November this year, one in 2020 and one in 2018. Two of the comments concern issues other than hidden advertising.

To Helsingin Sanomat, Pastak criticizes the council’s line as arbitrary and too strict. In his opinion, the council considers publications that he doesn’t think are advertisements.

As an example, he mentions a situation where a social media influencer’s publication shows a product for which he has previously made an advertising publication agreed with the company. In Pastak’s opinion, it is then a personal item of the social media influencer and not a product to be advertised, if the new publications were made after publications that were previously properly marked as advertisements.

In Pastak’s opinion, it is random which social media influencers get comments and which don’t.

“There are a shocking number of different influencers who do outrageous hidden advertising, but don’t get any sanctions. It’s just about who someone decides to complain about,” says Pastak.

In some in these cases, social media influencers have pleaded ignorance of the rules of the game for advertising.

“This was my first publication. At that time I had no idea what to do and what not to do. I took a model from other people’s posts,” said a person who received a remark in his response to the Advertising Ethics Council.

Sometimes it has been about drawing the line, whether advertising has been announced clearly enough.

One social media influencer had written the words “advertisement” and “cooperation” at the end of his publication, but the Advertising Ethics Council did not consider it a sufficiently visible notice and issued a notice. According to the council, the advertising tag should be easily visible in an Instagram post right at the beginning of the text.

Advertising Paloranta, secretary general of the ethical council, does not want to assess whether the remarks have an impact on the activities of social media influencers.

“Responsible traders correct their procedures,” he says.