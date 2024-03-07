The division between girls' and boys' toys continues to narrow little by little, although it is not completely extinct. Despite the awareness to eliminate gender stereotypes, which triggered the creation of a code of ethics at the end of 2022 agreed between toy manufacturers and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs with the aim of reducing advertising sexism, the presence of them still predominates. in advertisements related to aesthetics, fashion or the domestic environment.

This is clear from the preliminary results of the study Analysis and monitoring of toy advertising in the 2023-2024 campaigncarried out by the Association of Communication Users in collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, in which a hundred advertisements issued during last Christmas are analyzed.

The appearance of boys in advertisements for toys traditionally considered feminine remains scarce. In advertising related to aesthetics, fashion or accessories, only girls appear in 70% of cases. A percentage similar to that relating to the domestic and family environment (75%) and that of dolls (67%).

The same does not happen in the opposite direction, since girls are increasingly entering advertisements where their presence was less before. In those referring to board, role-playing or simulation games there is a joint presence in 90% of the cases; In constructions, models and puzzles, the figure is 80% and in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, computers or tablets, it reaches 100%.

The General Secretary of Consumption and Gaming, Bibiana Medialdea, positively values ​​the results of the progress and explains these differences between genders as “a reflection of the stereotypes we have in society.” “In recent years we have observed how it is easier for women to enter male spaces than vice versa. It is more common to see girls with a ball than boys taking care of toy babies,” argues Medialdea, adding that this gives them clues about where they need to continue influencing.

The trend towards an equal presence of both sexes was already reflected in the previous study, published at the beginning of October 2023, where the influence of the agreed self-regulation code was observed, which came into force in December 2022. In the campaign Christmas of that year, however, it was allowed that the announcements prepared prior to the approval of the pact did not have to be changed. For this reason, its implementation was not complete until last Christmas.

Co-presence ads

From the 35% of advertisements with the presence of boys and girls registered two years ago, this has increased to 57.6%, according to the preview of the report, which will be definitively published in a few weeks. The General Secretary of Consumer Affairs and Gaming believes that the data in the sector was “negative” and that the situation is being reversed. “Last year was a turning point to consolidate progress,” she reasons.

In the final presentation of the study, data will be offered on other issues, such as the prominence of boys and girls in joint advertisements, the chromaticism used depending on gender and locution. Also about the values ​​transmitted, since when they are the exclusive protagonists they are mostly associated with concepts such as care, beauty, affection or popularity, while strength predominates. The enjoyment, skill or knowledge is shared by both.

Seeing people of the same sex in advertisements of all kinds is “fundamental for the development of the personality” of boys and girls, considers Medialdea. “When you give them a toy, you are telling them the place they have to occupy in society, the message of what is expected of them,” she says.