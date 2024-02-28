In collaboration with: Kiamami Valentina

In the increasingly competitive context of our bathroom furniture industry, we decided to make a bold move for our 2024 advertising campaign: we decided to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) as a key ally in redefining our corporate image. Our choice to integrate AI was motivated by the desire to go beyond conventional approaches, fully exploiting the potential of technology to create a lasting impact on the minds of consumers. This allowed us to connect more deeply with our audience, making our Valentina evolve in a modern context, without however distorting it, precisely to maintain and strengthen the bond with our community.

AI not only optimized our decision-making process, but also stimulated creativity at the heart of our advertising campaign. We leveraged AI to anticipate market trends and adapt our advertising strategy accordingly. This proactive approach has allowed us to stay one step ahead of the competition, strategically positioning ourselves to meet future challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Each Campaign, a Unique Journey

At the heart of our strategy is the innovative idea of ​​assigning a specific theme to each month, enriched by distinctive strengths and unique contexts. Artificial intelligence will be the key to transforming these themes into extraordinary images, creating visual experiences that go beyond traditional advertising. The idea of ​​fully exploiting artificial intelligence within our creativity led us to design 12 themes, to which different representations were associated, all of which tell a story, to announce the various promotions active on our site throughout the whole period. 'year.

The 12 advertising proposals with AI:

We kicked off our AI journey in January with “Space Sale,” a bold and adventurous campaign that captured consumers' imaginations by flying our Valentina into space.

In February we find ourselves in a completely different context with the theme of Masked bathcarrying forward our promise to offer unique, compelling and fun campaigns recalling the carnival theme.

With the arrival of spring, in March, we left room for the freshness of the month to evoke our “Spring in the bathroom: floral discounts” promotions, transmitting all the emotions and sensations of the change of season.

In April, however, we thought of the theme “April Sales: your bathroom in bloom”, bringing a breath of freshness and spring to our site too, transmitting it to our customers.

With May and June, summer and the air of change are approaching, in fact the theme chosen for both months was “Fresh Air, renew your bathroom”.

We enter the heart of summer in July with our Valentina at the seaside with “Sale under the umbrella”, to follow until mid-September with “Enjoy the summer, take a bath”. We played with the words: summer, swimming at the seaside and swimming at home, rendering the idea of ​​sales in a playful and joyful way, just like Valentina's sentiment.

It will arrive towards the end of the year with autumn and, from mid-September to the end of October, there will be Valentina Autumn version with “Autumn Sales: new season, new bathroom”.

November, as well as the most awaited month, with Black Friday, to which we have decided to dedicate a singular and authentic visual image and we will conclude 2024 with the latest version of Valentina in the Christmas context with “Natale con Vale” and the latest promotions until the end of the year.

Awards and achievements of Kiamami Valentina

We teamed up with artificial intelligence to give a new image and voice to our brand. Lively, friendly, extravagant, just like the visual representations that we will propose throughout the year.

We are the specialists in the sector and, as the research by Corriere delle Sera in collaboration with Statista also states, for the second time in a row, with 91.20 points Call me Valentina and the number 1 in the bathroom furniture and taps sector.

And it is precisely thanks to the results and awards that we have collected over the years that we constantly want to thank our customers, who have allowed us to get to where we are today, with many offers and monthly promotions active throughout the year. This policy allows us to constantly feel at people's side, making their wishes come true.

For this reason we decided to propose a more evolved, more modern Valentina, reflecting the times in which we live, but at the same time keeping it a bit the same as always.

Kiamami Valentina's strong points

Kiamami Valentina is a brand born in 2009 and which has experienced exponential growth year after year. In 2024, in fact, we celebrate our 15 years of online activity. Years of hard and immense work that have made us grow and achieve excellent goals. With awareness achieved

so far, we are moving forward, setting ourselves new objectives and new goals to achieve, always alongside our customers.

Precisely for this reason that, in addition to having been certified, as already announced, the first place in the bathroom furnishing sector for the second consecutive year, in the ranking drawn up by Corriere della sera and Statista, we can boast of having:

– A super efficient customer service that fully serves users. Very professional and well organised. Able to answer any question, problem and offer the best possible solutions, always in favor of the customer.

– Shipments are made within 72 hours.

– We have a warehouse capacity of 135,000 or more items ready for delivery.

– We are the specialists in the bathroom furniture sector.

– Our products differ in their Italian design and democratic price which, as per the advertising campaign, we offer and make available to everyone.

Our desire to do and evolve, together with our strengths, create a perfect combination of professionalism, company and respect for people.

Conclusion

Kiamami Valentina is much more than a brand; it is a dynamic and ever-evolving experience.

Our bet on artificial intelligence has transformed our reality into much more than a simple bathroom furniture brand. Our commitment to creating unique monthly themes, transformed into stunning images by AI, is our way of delivering an exciting and surprising journey throughout 2024.

To get to know us better and understand who we are, come and discover our page https://www.kvstore.it/