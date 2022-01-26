Advertising Oatly blatantly exaggerated emissions from the dairy and meat industries – the company’s ads were removed due to misleading

The ads claimed that “the dairy and meat industry emits more CO2 than all the world’s planes, trains, cars and ships combined”. The British Advertising Self-Regulatory Organization found the allegations misleading.

About oatmeal ads for the well-known Swedish Oatly have been removed in the UK due to misleading claims.

Two television ads, two newspaper ads, and ads on Facebook and Twitter contained several claims about the environmental friendliness of Oatly’s products.

Among other things, the news was reported The Guardian and The Independent.

In advertisements it was argued, for example, that “Oatly emits 73% less CO2 compared to milk when calculated from the grower to trade” and that “the dairy and meat industry emits more CO2 than all aircraft, trains, cars and ships in the world combined”.

In addition, the ads said that “today, more than 25 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions come from food production, and the meat and dairy industries are responsible for half of those emissions.”

The British Advertising Self-Regulatory Organization (ASA) received 109 complaints about the ads. Complaints included The Greener World, an organization focusing on the environmental friendliness of food production, that Oatly’s allegations were misleading.

Oatlyn The British unit says an external and independent expert has calculated the primary production of the carbon footprint of the oat drink from Oatlyn Bar, resulting in 0.44 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent / kg. Oatly says it has calculated that emissions from milk production would be 1.6 kg CO2e / kg.

However, according to ASA, Oatly’s advertisement could be understood as meaning that all Oatly’s products would produce 73% less emissions than any milk.

In addition, the ASA considered that Oatly did not take into account all parts of the life cycle of the transport and dairy industries and therefore exaggerated emissions from the meat and dairy industries.

According to the ASA, there is not enough comprehensive evidence for Oatly’s allegations and a ban on further advertising.

“Clearly, we could have been more specific in the way we presented some of the scientific data. We are a science-based company and we take precision seriously, but we could have been clearer, ”says the vice chairman of the board. Tim Knight About Oatly.

Oatly was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in May 2021. The company’s share price has plummeted since the listing. At the time of listing, the share price was $ 22.46, with a closing price of $ 6.85 on Tuesday.