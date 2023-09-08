Growth was 10% compared to the same period last year; Open TV still leads investments

Investments in advertising in the 1st semester exceeded R$ 9 billion. Of this total, 43% (R$ 3.9 billion) went to advertisements on free-to-air TV and another 36.9% (R$ 3.4 billion) went to advertisements on the Internet. The survey was carried out by cenp (Advertising Market Self-Regulation Forum) and considers data from January to June of this year.

The figures refer to investments in media made by 319 advertising agencies, 262 of which are headquarters and 57 branches, and consider the amounts billed by the communication vehicles. Here’s the full (PDF – 276 KB).

In the internet category, the subcategory “display and others”, which includes advertisements displayed to Internet users on the sides of websites and popupswas the one with the most investments: R$ 2.1 billion.

Then there are advertisements on social networks (R$ 711.8 million); on video (R$ 237.5 million); on search engines such as Google and the bing (R$ 235.3 million) and audio, such as web radios and podcasts (R$ 5.9 million).

By region, investments aimed at the national market were the highest (R$ 6.2 billion), and represented 67.9% of the total value.

Next are the Southeast regions (R$ 1.7 billion); Northeast (R$ 432.2 million), South (R$ 380.1 million); Midwest (R$ 255.3 million) and North (R$ 122.5 million).