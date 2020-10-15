BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The effects of the coronavirus crisis will hit the advertising industry in Germany less hard than initially feared. In the summer, the industry assumed a decline of between 10 to 20 percent for this year, now a decrease of 6 percent in relation to sales is forecast, as the Central Association of the German Advertising Industry (ZAW) announced on Thursday in Berlin.

The reasons given for the less severe consequences were a robust consumer climate and more optimistic economic expectations in the German economy. This also promises effects on the advertising market. The growth in the digital advertising market also cushions the forecast, especially the large US platforms benefit from the Corona crisis.

The association gave these figures – provided that there will be no further lockdown in the fourth quarter: The overall advertising market is going back by around 6 percent to 45 billion euros (2019: 48 billion euros). Investments in advertising will fall by 4 percent to 33.5 billion euros. In the media sector, a decline in net advertising income of around 7 percent to 23.3 billion euros is forecast.

The figures represent the areas of internet, print, television and moving images, radio and audio, among other things. The association said: “The 2020 annual result will depend in a very special way on the companies’ ability to invest in November and December when the advertising economy traditionally picks up.”

According to the association, the corona pandemic is fueling change in the media. “The advertising budget is shifting even further in the direction of the digital mega-platforms, whose market power and leverage are gaining disproportionately in importance.” The association demands more regulation of these platforms from politicians in order to make competition wider again