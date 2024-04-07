Video games are a medium that has a mass audience, and it is clear that this audience is an interesting target for theinsertion of advertising in some way, as appears to emerge from a patent registered by the company Roku for the insertion of commercials during the video game breaks.
The peculiarity of the system would be given by the fact that these advertisements would appear while the game is actually still active but with the pause in progress, therefore not with the console turned off, but right inside the system.
This would be possible through an “insertion of personalized advertising through HDMI” which appears to be under study at Roku, according to what emerged from a document registered by the company for the development of this technology.
This system would carry out a real-time detection of the pause period in which a game is located based on the interruption of the signal on the TV, and would carry out a sort of “hijacking” of the video to show advertisements of some kind.
An idea that could find application
This could also extend to watching different media, such as Blu-ray or video streaming, essentially as soon as a more or less prolonged period of inactivity of the TV is detected, even with a game or video player device still turned on and functioning.
The patent also states that “the advertising would be personalized based on the context or content shown on the display”, therefore it would be in some way a custom advertising based on the situation in which the user finds himself, therefore a what he is playing or watching on the screen.
Obviously, the registration of a patent does not necessarily imply the launch of this solution on the market, but considering the potential of the gaming audience, the idea could actually materialize in the future.
