Video games are a medium that has a mass audience, and it is clear that this audience is an interesting target for theinsertion of advertising in some way, as appears to emerge from a patent registered by the company Roku for the insertion of commercials during the video game breaks.

The peculiarity of the system would be given by the fact that these advertisements would appear while the game is actually still active but with the pause in progress, therefore not with the console turned off, but right inside the system.

This would be possible through an “insertion of personalized advertising through HDMI” which appears to be under study at Roku, according to what emerged from a document registered by the company for the development of this technology.

This system would carry out a real-time detection of the pause period in which a game is located based on the interruption of the signal on the TV, and would carry out a sort of “hijacking” of the video to show advertisements of some kind.