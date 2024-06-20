Advertising | In McDonald’s Egen Diili campaign, no product costs a euro – is the scam considered?

Advertising|McDonald’s Marketing Director Mats Nyström does not consider the Egen Diili campaign to be misleading.

Hamburger chain In its summer campaign “Egen Diilit”, McDonald’s advertises low-cost products for every taste.

At least in the Helsinki region eg known as a slang word for euro.

Some customers have been surprised by the fact that none of the campaign’s products cost ege, i.e. euros.

Confusion brings the marketing director responsible for the marketing of McDonald’s in Finland Mats Nyström included is due to the fact that the front image of the campaign is a rapper from eastern Helsinki Ege Zulu or Eugene Mokulu.

According to Nyström, a customer who only saw the outdoor advertising with Ege Zulu’s picture and Egen Diilli text could be mistaken for euro products.

The campaign also includes social media advertising, a radio commercial and a music video made by Mokulu.

According to Nyström, McDonald’s head office had instructed the country companies to do this feel good – marketing. Mokulu seemed like a good choice to represent a kind of “positive masculinity and a new kind of manhood”, he says.

Nyström says that McDonald’s has wanted to get rid of the image of cheeseburgers costing one euro for years.

“Customers still ask about them, even though they probably haven’t been around for about ten years.”

However, the campaign started now is intended to emphasize McDonald’s more affordable products.

Is Egen Diili intended to make people think that food costs a euro?

“Is not. – – I understand that if you haven’t seen it [somekampanjaa] or heard on the radio, you can easily get the wrong impression.”

Is it to make people think that the products are cheap?

“Of course.”

Did you know that ege means euro?

“I know.”

So is Egen Diili a joke?

“More of a funny coincidence. When we used to advertise coin-operated menus, we had to put two coins in that too.”